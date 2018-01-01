GIF'ted - Turn your movies into animated GIF's
Turn your MPEG-4 movies into sleek animated GIF's in no time. GIF'ted will analyze your source movie colours to make the best looking GIF's ever. Or use a classic palette from Gameboy or SNES for example to produce wacky and fun results. You can also trim and crop the output GIF to fit your needs.
Adaptive 8-bit color GIF’s
GIF’ted will analyze all the frames in your movie to create the best possible 8-bit palette. This makes your GIF’s looks smooth and nice.
Custom color palettes
Use classic palettes from Gameboy or SNES to give your GIF’s that special look.
Perfect for screen recordings
Record your screen using QuickTime Player and turn your screencast into an animated GIF. Very useful.